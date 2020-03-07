Jamaica’s Consul General to New York pays courtesy call on the Mayor of Mt. Vernon

The Mayor of Mount Vernon, NY, Mrs. Shawyn Patterson Howard, is to hold discussions with the business sector in that city, with a view towards engaging them to participate in the Adopt-a-Clinic Initiative being promoted by Jamaica’s Health Minister Christopher Tufton.

This follows a courtesy call paid by Jamaica’s Consul General to New York Alsion Wilson, on the Mount Vernon Mayor yesterday (March 2, 2020) at City Hall.

Her visit is part of a program to visit a number of City and State government officials within her jurisdiction over the coming months to sensitize them about investment opportunities in Jamaica and how they can collaborate on meaningful projects that can be of mutual benefit.

The two held wide-ranging discussions covering, topics such as Immigration, the upcoming US Census as it affects Caribbean nationals, Investment, Farm work programs, and health care.

The Jamaican Consul General took the opportunity to brief the Mount Vernon Mayor on the Immigration Empowerment Promoting Awareness and Reducing Vulnerabilities Programme which is being undertaken by the Jamaican Embassy in Washington in association with the Jamaican Consulates in New York and Miami.

The program is designed to provide relevant information about the shifting immigration of the environment in the United States and to sensitize and equip members of the Jamaican Diaspora with the tools needed to improve their immigration status in the United States.

The sensitization will take place in New York as well as a number of cities within the United States. Mount Vernon is home to a large number of Jamaicans in the New York area.