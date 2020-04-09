Alicia Keys releases remix of “Underdog” with Chronixx and Protoje

Grammy award-winning musician Alicia Keys released a new remix of her hit single “Underdog” that features the reggae stars Chronixx and Protoje. Originally recorded as an acoustic pop song, the track has been transformed into a tropical-themed dancehall tune through the vocals of the genre’s top stars.

Keys has always had a strong appreciation of Jamaican music and its cultural icons. In 2007, she issued a reggae remix of the song entitled “No One” with Damian “Junior Gong” Marley, the youngest son of legendary reggae icon Bob Marley. It was featured on Keys’ album “As I Am.”

The “Underdog” remix was produced by P2J and Izy Beats. Beats was responsible for Koffee’s major hit “Toast.” The song will appear on Keys’ pending seventh album entitled “ALICIA,” which is now on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Keys’ did release her memoir “More Myself: A Journey” on schedule on March 31, 2020, at the same time as an all-star audio edition of the memoir. With the release of the remix, Keys’ has been described as “blazing a new trail” on the music scene.

