Amanda Seales Lands Permanent Spot on The Real

Amanda Seales lands daytime gig on Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show The Real as the permanent replacement for Tamar Braxton, who was booted from the show in 2016.

The Real co-hosts officially made the announcement on Monday 6.

For those of you who don’t know, 38-year-old Amanda Seales, is a singer, poet, actress, comedian, author, podcaster and social media personality with Caribbean roots. Her mother was born and raised in Mt. Moritz, Grenada.

If you’re old enough, you may remember her as “VJ Amanda Diva” on MTV2 Sucker Free Countdown on Sundays, or as a member of the Grammy Award nominated- Neo-Soul outfit Floetry, and released three EPs, two mixtapes, and appeared on Q-Tip’s 2008 album, “The Renaissance.”

In her most recent roles, you may know her for her recurring role on the HBO series Insecure, as Tiffany DuBois, alongside Issa Rae. Last year she appeared in her first stand-up comedy special I Be Knowin’ on HBO. She also hosted the NBC comedy competition series “Bring The Funny,” featuring judges Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy.

She hosts the podcast “Small Doses with Amanda Seales.”

In October, Seales, released her first book an advice book, “Small Doses: Potent Truths for Everyday Use” via ABRAMS Books.

Seales is considered a super woke renaissance woman. She is known for her candid opinions and funny quips. Just check her Instagram which has more than 1 million followers.

Now after years of hard work, she has taken her seat on the panel alongside actress Tamera Mowry-Housley, fashionista Jeannie Mai, singer Adrienne Houghton and comedian Loni Love.

The Real’s Instagram account paid homage to their new host with a photo of her smiling on set. The caption read: “Daytime looks good on you, @AmandaSeales “Welcome to The Real!”

Amanda has already started as co-host. When asked about how she felt about joining the show, she answered, “To get to be here and have somewhere to sit every day and be myself and talk to the world is an honor.”

Seales has served as a regular guest host of the Telepictures-produced daily series, which is fashioned as a multicultural, millennial-styled emulation of ABC’s “The View.”

The Caribbean community welcomes you to The Real, Amanda! Congrats!