Among Obama summer playlist picks – Bob, Koffee, Popcaan

44th president of the United States, Barack Obama shared his annual summer playlist yesterday and again it includes songs recorded by Jamaican reggae artists.

The 53-song list was published on Monday on his Instagram page.

He wrote, “Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer –– including songs from some of the artists performing at this week’s @DemConvention. As always, it’s a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there’s something in here for everybody –– hope you enjoy it,”

This year, artists Koffee, Popcaan, and Bob Marley feature prominently:

The playlist sees John Legend’s Don’t Walk Away featuring Koffee at #3

Twist & Turn by Popcaan and PartyNextDoor at #14

Could You Be Loved by Bob Marley and the Wailers at #16.

This is Koffee’s second appearance on the summer list. Last year, her hit Toast was ranked 28th among his 44 songs.

Don’t Walk Away is among five collaborations on John Legend’s sixth studio album titled When Bigger Love which bears the Columbia Records imprint.

Twist & Turn forms part of Popcaan’s recently released Fixtape, produced by Creep Chromatic. The 19-track project features Skillibeng as well as other international acts like French Montana and Drake.

Bob Marley, once again, proved he is the King of Reggae even from the grave. His track, Could You Be Loved, was released in 1980 on his Uprising album. The 10-track project — produced by Chris Blackwell — features other popular songs, including Coming In From The Cold and Redemption Song.

In Monday’s post, Obama noted that the songs listed were all favorites of his family, which includes his wife, Michelle, and his two daughters — Malia and Sasha.

Other notable acts on the list include Rihanna, J Cole, Jennifer Hudson, and Megan Thee Stallion.