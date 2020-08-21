Angostura creates song of unity and resilience

Angostura®, the Caribbean’s leading rum producer with a superb collection of rum brands and the world’s market leader for bitters has produced an anthem of unity, harmony and strength called “Resilient”, after witnessing the many trials faced by our people in recent times.

The song features vocals by Wayne Marshall (Jamaica); King Bubba (Barbados); Geniene Brown (St. Vincent and the Grenadines); Teddyson John (St. Lucia); Nailah Blackman (Trinidad and Tobago); Ravi B (Trinidad and Tobago); Terri Lyons (Trinidad and Tobago) and Rheon Elbourne (Trinidad and Tobago).

Produced by Kubiyashi Productions (St. Vincent and the Grenadines and written by Tuere Kareem (Lonsdale Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising Limited, Trinidad and Tobago).

Music was provided by Julian Magik, bass from Machel Montano’s band (Barbados/Toronto); violin of Darron Andrews Music (Jamaica/St. Vincent), and Penn Joseph, drums of Maxi Priest band (St. Lucia/Jamaica).

Executive Manager of Corporate Services, Rahim Mohammed, said that Angostura wanted to remind people of their own strength and reinforce a message of unity and love that will keep us all thriving.

Mr. Mohammed said, “This song is about celebrating the resilience of our people, especially when faced with many social barriers. We expect this song to resonate with our Caribbean brothers and sisters as we continue to confront our challenges through a united force and promote togetherness and love towards each other!”

The song portrays our Caribbean uniqueness and has a great overarching message of perseverance. It not only contains an inspirational message but celebrates the strength of our people.

Angostura is pleased to be part of society and the community fabric to provide an opportunity to our regional entertainment artistes to perform together and promote unity despite the various challenges faced.

We unite as one people, with one goal to love one another and to come out of this pandemic stronger as a cohesive Trinidad and Tobago for we are resilient, passionate, and fun-loving in all respects.

Have a listen below.