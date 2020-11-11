Caribbean Multi-National Business Conference – 25 Years of Cultivating Excellence

It was twenty-five years ago when the first Caribbean Multi-National Business Conference was organized by CARIB NEWS and held at the Braco Resort in Trelawny, Jamaica.

The idea grew out of an awareness that there needed to be a firm connection between the vast potential of the resourceful and enterprising business –persons in the larger diaspora of African-Americans and the opportunities in the Caribbean. There were common bonds and heritage ties that were natural.

It was also clear that the Trade missions organized by Caribbean countries were never directed to the black investor in the United States or elsewhere. A look at Black Enterprise magazine top 100 Business list suggested there are companies with the potential for expansion and there is expertise that the region could benefit from.

Membership in the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce brought CARIB NEWS in direct contact with some of the real black entrepreneurs in the New York area. A connection needed to be made.

Since CARIB NEWS was founded in 1982, it saw one of its core missions as that of connecting with the larger black community; there was a commonality of purpose and interest. CARIB NEWS did not want a parochial publication, but one that lifted up the community providing information to broaden the reach and alliances for empowerment.

After all that has been the history of Caribbean-Americans in the struggle for freedom and power, they came together with the African-American counterpart in the “Partnership for Progress”

Examples of Marcus Garvey, Prince Hall, Shirley Chisholm, Barry Belafonte, Colin Powell, Basil Paterson, Stokely Carmichael, Malcolm X, all were engaged in Liberation Struggles.

The decision was made, if we CARIB NEWS was going to organize a trip to the Caribbean, it had to have a purpose of connecting businesses in the diaspora and also those companies with a decided interest in the Caribbean to participate. CMBC was never designed to exclude opportunities for major company engagement in the Caribbean, in fact, it encouraged it, but opportunities should be opened to those with common ties also.

We were able to organize, in 1995, a Conference of African-American, Caribbean-American, US business persons, US Corporation leaders, Thought Leaders, and Elected officials to come to Jamaica to explore the possibilities.

It was an emotional first conference and people bonded immediately, partnerships developed, and a whole new awareness of possibilities evolved. Hon. Percy Sutton, then one of the most successful black businessmen in the US, was almost in tears as he wondered out aloud, “why was this not happening before? why did this not happen before”.

Ambassador Andrew Young, an international icon, remarked of the joint economic power of the African-American, the Caribbean, and Africa, and saw the conference as a start to the Golden Triangle as he called it. Hon. David Dinkins said his eyes were opened to new possibilities; it was a glorious beginning.

Hon. Gordon “Butch” Stewart transported the entire group to his private villa for an evening of entertainment and dinner. He said, this is the kind of connection the region needs; this was an organic connection that was good for all.

Before we could even conclude this first experience, the Hon. Billie Miller, deputy Prime Minister of Barbados invited the next conference to come to Barbados; the next year, CMBC would become a source of connection for the next 25 years.

The mission of the conference is steadfast, purposeful, and committed. Facing the Future together, unity in action, building alliances, deepening collaboration, expanding partnerships, and setting the agenda. The years have not diminished the energy of CMBC – people were keenly engaged. The cloud of change will not deter the delegates; they are ready for action, drawing strength from each other, looking at building for the long-term future together.

The Most Hon. PJ Patterson, former Prime Minister of Jamaica has issued a warning to CARICOM leaders – fragmentation will get us nowhere, alliances, and collaboration will secure a place at the table in determining global interest which will have a significant impact on local challenges.

CARIB NEWS, in organizing the 25th Annual Caribbean Multi-National Business Conference (CMBC) 2020 has reinforced its mission of bringing the people of color globally, to bring some of the best minds, business persons, elected officials, and civic leaders to address the dual pandemics we are facing.

With the theme – “The Dual Pandemics- The Global Impact On People Of Color”. CMBC will be organized to address this phenomenon and facilitate discussion leading to solutions.

Every area of operation, every business sector, every health, and humanitarian endeavor is impacted by the dual pandemics of “The Corona Virus” and the “Racial Reckoning”. Therefore the usual planning of the various sessions will now deal with aspects of the dual global pandemics.

And there is an urgency to deal with these pandemics because of the ravaging effect it has on millions of lives especially in the communities and countries of people of color. The usual pace is no longer acceptable, it has to be accelerated. The bureaucratic overlay that accompanies much of the effort of advancement must be removed; permanent, sustainable, and equitable outcomes must be achieved.

PJ Patterson, in his warning to CARICOM Leaders, reminded them that the international forces work better to their advantage when it keeps us divided and apart from each other’s strengths and forces.

We must be very mindful of that and reminded us that in the 197o’s the region was blessed with leaders such as Forbes Burnham of Guyana, Michael Manley of Jamaica, Errol Barrow of Barbados, and Eric Williams of Trinidad & Tobago, who set the blueprint for regional integration, as well as having diplomatic relations with CUBA despite the position of the United States.

Mr. Patterson further makes the point that the Caribbean was able to advance its interest by forming an alliance with the countries of Africa, but for them, the region would have had no leverage. The Caribbean leaders got involved with the African leaders and the European leaders recognized the effectiveness of this alliance and had to deal with a united force.

Faced with these dual pandemics, there has to be the negotiation for a “New World Order”; the current situation is not sustainable.

Genuine grievances must be dealt with – a segment of the world cannot continue to be oppressed and underserved. Equity and equality are not just good sounding words, but the true meaning has to be brought into..force. The Caribbean and people of color must be at the table as the “New World Order” is developed.

The Caribbean must get its house in order, must become united, and resist the effort to be drawn into conflicts serving other people’s or country’s interests, regardless of how powerful they may be.

The region needs strong leadership now in this time of unprecedented challenges, independent thinking leaders, a leadership with a global perspective of forming alliances, and not to be the “pet” of superpowers.



The time is now for us to come together, draw on each other’s strength,s and stay firm and strong. There will be respect for that position and there will be progress from working together. Fragmentation is dangerous, the Caribbean countries are too fragile to weather the strong waters of the dual pandemics by themselves, and “hat in hand” will get only false promises.

CARIB NEWS intends, during the two-day Virtual Conference on November 13-14, 2020, to take these issues on with legendary, creative, and productive minds, We all can play a part in the building of awareness, the liberation of the minds, and the empowerment of the people to greater development.

Mr. Patterson has echoed what is being said by international leaders like Ambassador Andrew Young, former President Obasanjo of Nigeria, Members of the Congressional Black Caucus, and so many seasoned and respected leaders.

We must come together, here and now, to deal with the “Dual Pandemics”­ this is an existential undertaking.

As the Hon. Harry Belafonte said at one of the conferences, the banquet of ideas is spread before us all, it is for each of us to partake of the feast. CMBC 2020 is a banquet of gourmet ideas; people will be very focused and energized

We have to get the light going; we have to keep the ember glowing in spite of the challenges and difficulties, we can find hope in each other, we can find strength in working together and we can face the future in the confidence of each other.

The CMBC is to connect leaders and other committed practitioners, representing a diverse array of disciplines, organizations, and types of perspectives, a wide range of experiences and expertise. The exercise is to inform each other, reflections on the discussion, and to develop a plan of action. CMBC serves as the catalyst, laying out a framework; it is the beginning, not an endpoint. It is a .. step towards “Facing-and Re-imagining the Future Together”

“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek”. Barack Obama



With a concentration of some of the best minds, successful business persons, Elected Official and Thought Leaders, we expect the Conference to be a force for good on the world business stage. We appreciate and thank the Partners, Supporters, and Participants in the Conference. It is your sense of purpose, passion, and potential that keeps the Conference mission on course.