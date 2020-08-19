Caribbean national selected as Kamala Harris’ chief-of-staff

Karine Jean-Pierre, 43, was selected as Harris’ chief-of-staff, becoming the first Black person to serve in that role for a US vice-presidential candidate.

Jean-Pierre was born in Martinique to Haitian nationals and raised in Queens, New York.

From presidential campaigns to local politics and grassroots activism to working in the White House, Jean-Pierre brings experience from working on both sides of the fence.

Her professional resume has ranged widely:

Chief Public Affairs Officer for MoveOn.org

NBC and MSNBC political analyst.Deputy campaign manager for Martin O’Malley for President

Campaign manager for American Civil Liberty Union’s (ACLU) Reproductive Freedom Initiate (RFI)

New York Attorney General Letitia James’s successful campaign for New York City Public Advocate

Battleground States Director for former US President Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign, “managing the president’s political engagement in key states while leading the delegate selection and ballot access process.”

Regional Political Director for the White House Office of Political Affairs

Southeast Regional Political Director on the Obama for America campaign in 2008

Southeast Regional Political Director on John Edwards for President Campaign

Press secretary for former US Congressmen Anthony Weiner

Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Legislative and Budget Affairs for two City Council Members, respectively, in the New York City Council.

Worked at the Center for Community and Corporate Ethics and pushed major companies like Wal-Mart to change their business practices.

Jean-Pierre said her interests demonstrate her “concern for integrity and the human condition.”

In graduate school, she said she explored her Haitian roots through documentary film.

Jean-Pierre said she joined the Columbia University faculty in 2014, where she teaches a course at the School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA). She received her Master in Public Administration (MPA) from Columbia University’s SIPA in 2003.

In 2019, Jean-Pierre told the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), “My parents, Haitian immigrants, it’s like the immigrant experience. They came here for the American dream that, in many ways, eluded them.”

“They still live check-to-check,” she added. “But, in their eyes, because I made it to the White House, because their daughter went to Columbia, they have received it.”

Many elected officials are rallying around Jean-Pierre, and both her selection and Kamala Harris on the Biden presidential ticket run ignited the Caribbean, Indian, and Asian communities in many states.

We look forward to seeing what these historic selections mean for the elections in November.