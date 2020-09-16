Cedella Marley to receive Jamaica National Award

Cedella Marley will receive the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander (CD) for her work with the national women’s football program. She will be recognized at the annual National Honours and Awards Ceremony on National Heroes’ Day, October 19.

Marley said she is elated at the acknowledgment by the Jamaican Government.

On her Facebook on August 8, she posted:

Being honored by the Government of Jamaica with the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander (CD) for my work with Jamaica’s national women’s football program.

The opportunity to be of service is an honor in itself, especially when the country, the people, and the cause are so worthy. My father said “Football is freedom”, and the women of the Jamaica national team have now changed the game for women all over the world!

I’m thankful to be a part of their story and want to congratulate all of the honorees, especially my partners on the pitch Khadija “Bunny” Shaw and Howard “Juicy” Bell.

It was via her involvement and donations, that the Reggae Girlz were rescued and subsequently qualified in October 2018 for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France in 2019. The team ultimately exited in the preliminary stages of the competition.

She became a global ambassador and recorded Strike Hard with her brothers Stephen and Damian.

She teamed up with Captain Horace Burrell who was the president of the Jamaica Football Federation, and a vice-president of the Confederation of North, Central American, and Caribbean Association Football. He died of cancer in June 2017 at 67 years.

Cedella stressed, “Qualifying for a World Cup is history, yes. But, the story is far from over and the program is still in need of support, especially in this time,” she said.