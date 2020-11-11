CMBC 2020: Culture – Global Impact on Society & a Tribute to Harry Belafonte

On the agenda at a session of 25th Annual Caribbean Multi-National Business Conference (CMBC) 2020, is the topic of the Culture – Global Impact on Society.

Also included in this session is a tribute to Harry Belafonte, singer, songwriter, activist.

Seizing opportunities beyond ‘sun and sand’ to diversify and expand the Culture & Tourism product through the inclusion and exposure of noteworthy indigenous & domestic experiences that define culture. The role of the voice of the Artist and his influence

All of this and more at the upcoming session with Caribbean culture professionals, moderated by Melissa Noel, a freelance multimedia journalist in New York City.

Guest Speaker – Howard Dodson

Dates: November 13th and 14th

Theme: The Dual Pandemic Global Impact on People of color

Speakers include

Marta Moreno Vega

Gina Belafonte

Doug E. Fresh

More information available at the official Conference Website

Send us an email at businessconference25@gmail.com if you have any issues.