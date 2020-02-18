Dancehall Legend Spice(s) up Award Norms with Honor From Harvard

February 18th, 2020 (New York, New York) – Dancehall icon and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta cast member Spice shakes up societal norms by becoming the first female Caribbean artist to receive an honor from the prestigious Harvard University’s Caribbean Club.

Setting multiple trends in Dancehall, she sets another one by being the first Dancehall female artist to receive an award from the world-renowned college.

On February 29th, 2020, the club will award Spice with excellence in Dancehall and Reggae during their third annual Jubilee titled “Many Nations One People,” hosted by fellow dancehall starlet Jessie Woo.

With Billboard-topping and charting music, a worldwide impacting nonprofit, releasing two sets of music inspired makeup lines titled ‘Piano Make Up Palette’ and ‘Microphone Brush Set,” launching her hair company “Faces And Laces” Spice deserves every award.

She has not only started the global phenomenon of reggae popularization but has become a staple and mainstay for over a decade.

According to Spice, “It’s amazing and humbling that my contributions to the genre of music I love are being recognized by such as prestigious college on the level of Harvard.”

Along with a new single titled “Rolling” Spice is off to an incredible start to a new decade. What’s next for the groundbreaking recording artist? Who knows, but know that whatever Spice is up to next, it shall be revolutionary!