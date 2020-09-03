Caribbean islands respond to record COVID deaths

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— The Guyana government has reinstated a 12-hour curfew as Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries continue to implement measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) that has infected thousands of their nationals and killed more than 300 others.

Georgetown said that the 6:00 pm to 6:00 am (local time) curfew goes into effect as of Tuesday, making exceptions only for “detailed essential workers including parliamentarians, healthcare officials, the disciplined forces and the Guyana Revenue Authority,” among others.

In addition, the Cheddi Jagan International and Eugene F Correia Airports will remain closed to all incoming international flights, with some special exceptions, and the government warned that “as part of measures to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, charges will be imposed on individuals who fail to wear face masks in public spaces”

It said that the measures are to remain in full effect until September 30. Health authorities said that as of Monday, the country had recorded 1,306 positive cases, including 41 deaths.

In Suriname, the Dutch-speaking Caricom country has, for the second time in four days, registered four COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 71.

Health officials said that 25 new cases were recorded, bringing the total to 4,034 with 823 being active cases.

The authorities said 145 people are being cared for in various hospitals and that the number of patients in the different intensive care units is 18, while over the past 24 hours, 67 people have recovered, bringing the total to 3,140.

“The number of positive people in isolation is 684, while there are now 92 people in quarantine, who are not positive.”

The Ministry of Health in The Bahamas has confirmed that there have been 50 additional cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,217.

New providence continues to lead the islands in the archipelago in the number of cases, recording 1,378, followed by 552 in Grand Bahama, 67 in Abaco and 53 in Bimini.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed the “unfortunate death of a 77- year-old male of New Providence” on Monday, bringing the death toll to 44.