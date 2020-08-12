Jamaican Joan Myers lends her voice to US Census

Jamaican gospel singer and songwriter Joan Myers was recently lent her voice to one of two musically engaging public service announcements (PSA) for the 2020 US census. The PSA songs, one reggae, and the other soca, were recently launched in Brooklyn, New York.

The PSAs are meant for everyone, but they especially target Caribbean Americans and African Americans.

Under the theme ‘Let’s All Get Counted 2020 Census Awareness Initiative’, the PSAs are intended to increase awareness of the importance of completing the census and constitute part of a broader outreach.

Messaging includes posters, flyers, radio, TV and social media, and phone banking and canvassing, and the staging of forums with elected officials and other community leaders.

The census count started in mid-March and will continue until September 30.

About Joan Myers

Myers is a former lead singer of the Grace Thrillers, and recorded two albums with the group, and a solo album. She has shared the stage with gospel stars like Shirley Caesar, The Talley’s, Rev FC Barnes, Andre Crouch, and Jessie Dixon.

She was a guest performer for Governor George E. Pataki and recently performed alongside Smokey Robinson at the 86th birthday celebration for Ambassador Andrew Young in Washington, DC.

In 2001, she was voted Top Female Gospel singer at the Caribbean Gospel Music Award USA. The following year, she won Album of the Year for Wanna Be Ur’s and Song of the Year for He’ll Do Again at the same event.

Her brother, veteran crooner Benjy Myaz’s career exploded in the early ’90s with his No. 1 hit Love You Higher and a remake of Brooke Benton’s classic, So Many Ways.