Kanye claims the president of Haiti gave him an island

Everyone was shocked at Kanye West’s recent visit to Haiti, and now we know why he may have been there.

The rapper is claiming that the president of the Caribbean country gave him an island to develop, but Haiti doesn’t own the development rights. Apparently, a lawyer in Texas does.

And as the story would go, the white Texas developer, Grey Pierson, was bequeathed the 99-year land lease through his father, who negotiated the deal with the Haitian government of Île de la Tortue, a former pirate’s lair.

His response to the announcement was that it was outrageous, and he questioned if the president is just giving away stuff.

Pierson came to own the development rights to an island off the northern coast of Haiti via former egocentric Haitian dictator Francois “Papa Doc” Duvalier.

Over the years, there have been many challenges to the deal brokered back in 1971. The latest – Jovenel Moïse, who wants to give West the chance.

West’s claim came during a three-hour appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast over the weekend. He spoke about a number of subjects including Haiti and his U.S. presidential bid.

There has been no response from the Haitian government on West’s remarks only to say in a statement that Moïse’s efforts to invite “the African-American community to come and explore the option of investment across the territory in a certain number of areas with potential,” and “at no time has the head of state been occupied by the false idea to sell out the national territory for any reason.” – Haiti’s Foreign Ministry

Kanye has since updated his comments on the subject, tweeting that he and his associates are engaged with Haiti’s Government to make a transformational investment…a city for the future…”

As the land in question continues to be a subject of dispute, we await to hear more about this ‘gift’.