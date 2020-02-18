Machel Montano Marries on Valentine’s Day

Last Friday, the King of Soca wedded his long-time girlfriend, Renee Butcher, at the Red House in Port-of-Spain.

The Valentine’s Day ceremony was held in a hallway, located on the southern side of the building. It was co-ordinated by Lisa Ghany, director of Xceptional Events Ltd. Media photographers were not allowed on the compound.

Montano arrived dressed in a white suit at around 11:20 am, accompanied by his parents.

His bride wore a white two-piece pants and off-the-shoulder top outfit with a trail attached. She wore a colorful flower hairpiece. She was also accompanied by her parents.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi greeted the couple at their vehicles with a white umbrella. He walked them to the building.

Pastor Clive Dottin officiated the ceremony. Guests, close friends, and relatives of the couple were also dressed in all white. Red House staff and other personnel lined the balcony on the top floor with their cameras in hand to record the historic event.

The wedding was the first marriage ceremony to be held at the building since it was restored and reopened.