Millennial Lawyer From The Bahamas Here to Shake Things Up in Pop Star World

At 31 years old, Rexy Rolle is a millennial savvy businesswoman and Bahamian native with an entrenched career in the aviation industry. She is the Vice President of Operations and General Counsel at Western Air, the largest privately-owned airline based out of San Andros Airport in The Bahamas. The airline is owned by her parents, Rex J. Rolle and Shandrice Woodside-Rolle.

For her work with the airline, Rexy has already received cover stories and featured in Essence, BET.com, XONecole, Conde Nast Traveler, TVOne, Bauce Magazine and more.

She’s been working for the airline since she was 12 years old, and her studies naturally took her on the path to become an aviation attorney to bring more value to the company.

Having achieved this goal, Rexy is now ready to release the side of her that she has kept hidden for years – the singer/songwriter; the side that would allow her to showcase her big hair, tight dresses, and high heels.

“I have a picture of myself on dress-up day and even when I was young, I was determined to become a lawyer and a pop artist,” shares Rexy.

She is happy to have a better understanding of her creative needs and achieved a career that she always wanted, but knows it’s time to give music the full-on investment that it deserves.

This desire to be a pop star was entrenched even more in September 2019 after Hurricane Dorian tore through the Bahamas devastating the islands. Like most Bahamians, Rexy was faced with the reality that life can change in an instant. Determined to make every second of life impactful, she committed to making her other childhood dream a reality.

As I was chatting with Rexy, I kept wondering, where will she find the time? She later explains during the interview that,

“It feels easy like you should be boxed in, but life is short – you should follow your callings.”

She always wanted to do music and recalls that at 8 years old she wrote her first song to the melody of Mary J. Blige’s ‘I’m Not Gonna Cry,’ after listening to the soundtrack for Waiting To Exhale, much to the exasperation of her mother who thought the lyrics were entirely too mature for a young girl her age.

During high school, at the renowned Florida Montverde Academy, Rexy discovered her true talent after performing in several music shows and theater productions. Rexy continued her love for music into law school. She continued to write songs and record with different producers.

Her biggest inspirations in the industry varied over the years, from Destiny’s Child and Britney Spears to Sean Paul and Rihanna.

Rexy’s music celebrates her Caribbean heritage and reaches beyond the Bahamian shores to lands that the little girl from the Bahamas could only dream of. This we will see this week via her first single, a song titled “All Our Lives” that is being released on January 31. The single is produced by Dimcrux, and is about embracing the love you always wanted, either in a relationship or chasing a dream.

Her 2020 plan is to find the audience that recognizes and appreciates her music, and she’s looking forward to rolling out an album as well.

“I believe in breaking the mold and living boldly! I’ve been waiting all my life to experience this moment in music. Music is my passion. And I’m finally living the dreams of that little girl holding a hairbrush singing in the mirror. I am a Gyal On A Mission!”

With a strong belief in God, and a strong desire to be of service to people, there is nothing that this up and coming pop star can’t do and I believe her!

From the boardroom to the stage. Rexy deserves a spot on your radar! Go check her out.

Website: ItsRexy.com

Follow Rexy on social: @Rexyrolle