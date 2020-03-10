Music Streaming Platform ‘Audiomack’ Inviting Caribbean Artistes to join their interactive outlet

Audiomack has been at the forefront of the groundbreaking movement for Gen Z music fans, musicians, and industry professionals recently with easy to access uploading, amazing events, friendly customer service, and bridging cultural gaps throughout the world with a platform that caters to every audience.

A massive audience that the ascending streaming platform that it provides to very efficiently is the Caribbeans and the Islands, which have produced or influenced some of the leading acts in music that past few decades such as Rihanna, Jessie Woo, Nicki Minaj, Sean Paul, Shenseea, Spice, Alkaline, and many more musicians who have a significant impact in the history of music.

Headed by Tanya Lawson, Director of Afrobeats and Caribbean at Audiomack, the platform has passionately worked to showcase the plethora of prestigious musical talents from the Islands.

“Music melting pot of many different and beautiful genres of music. Therefore, everyone at Audiomack isn’t only fans of Hip Hop or R&B but also genres such as listens to Rock, Afrobeats, Soca, Punjabi, Zouk, Kompa, and a lot of other types of sounds. Music is everything, so what makes us so unique is that we focus on everything,” Lawson stated.

The platform is already in Jamaica and is currently focused on establishing a presence with artists in T&T, Haiti, Grenada, St Lucia, Barbados to name a few. With a growing excitement from fans in the United States of America and all over the world, the sounds of the Islands are a hot commodity that the team at Audiomack strategizes with the brand’s signature streaming prowess and ethical branding to increase the overall awareness of the sound.

A major intuitive Audiomack has more the brand of music is introducing it to fans who are under 34, which makes up nearly 85% of the audience on the platform—thus allowing new fans of Caribbean genres of music to grow and appreciate the diverse sounds of the culture.

In conjunction with co-founders Dave Macli and David Ponte, Tanya Lawson is on a mission on making the plethora of Island sounds heard throughout the world in many different and uber-creative ways. With prominent dedication, branding prowess, and execution, their goal on expansion and increasing awareness for Caribbean music is currently in fruition. For the rest of 2020, watch the increase of exposure straight from the team at Audiomack.