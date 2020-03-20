Naomi Osaka commends Rihanna

Naomi Osaka is not just a rising tennis star, she is one of the most fashionable athletes around. She already has her interest in the fashion world with her collection being featured at the New York Fashion Week. She recently took to Instagram and named her fashion inspiration, someone who is no stranger to fashion herself.

That person is the beautiful and talented Robyn ‘Rihanna’ Fenty or ‘badgalriri’ as she is fondly known. The Barbadian singer has been an icon to so many people over the years and being a woman of color, it is no wonder Osaka finds her inspiration there.

Osaka revealed her love for Rihanna in a recent Q&A session on Instagram.due to the isolation caused by Coronavirus Quarantine, she was feeling bored and fielded questions from fans. This is what she had to say.

She revealed that Rihanna had always been the dream woman for her and her fashion inspiration –

She said, “The beautiful bad gal y’know. The one and only Rih Rih. I started off taking a lot from her but now I figured out what works for me and I’m just kinda chilling.”

With confidence, Osaka has carved her love for tennis bringing her own uniqueness to the sport. It seems like she is doing the same with fashion, charting her own course, while taking lessons from the greats.

Osaka has been ranked No. 1 by the Women’s Tennis Association and is the first Asian player to hold the top ranking in singles. She has won five titles on the WTA Tour, including two titles at both the Grand Slam and Premier Mandatory levels.