Rihanna Calls for Unity at NAACP Image Awards

By ohtadmin | on February 26, 2020

At Saturday’s NAACP Image Awards ceremony, Rihanna sent out a battle cry to the audience for which she received thunderous applause. The words we remember…”Tell your friends to pull up!”

She was the recipient of the NAACP President’s Award, an honor bestowed on her for her commitment to philanthropy. Rihanna, whose chosen charities include the Clara Lionel Foundation, Raising Malawi and UNICEF and was honored as Harvard in 2017.

Listen to her entire speech below:

