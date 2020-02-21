Rihanna to Receive President’s Award at 51st NAACP Image Awards

At the 51st National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Image Awards on Feb. 22 in Pasadena, California, Rihanna will receive the President’s Award — which recognizes special achievement and distinguished public service.

The NAACP is honoring her professional work as well as her commitment to social activism and philanthropy. In 2012, she founded the Clara Lionel Foundation, an organization committed to aiding underserved communities through health care and education.

Derrick Johnson, President, and CEO of the NAACP said, “Rihanna has not only enjoyed a groundbreaking career as an artist and musician but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant. From her business achievements through [her cosmetics line] Fenty to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President’s Award.”

Rihanna is regarded as one of the most successful music artists of the past 20 years, having earned nine Grammy Awards over her career and sold over 250 million records worldwide. She has also launched a cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty, a lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, and a fashion line with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s largest luxury group.

The Image Awards will be broadcast live on BET networks on Feb. 22. Beyoncé leads the field with eight nominations across all categories. Angela Bassett, Billy Porter, Lizzo, Regina King and Tyler Perry are nominated for entertainer of the year.