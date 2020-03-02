VP Records, Pat Chin, Receives Standing Ovation for Female Music Pioneer at Grounation

Patricia Chin, affectionately known to everyone as Miss Pat, was the real star of the show at last Sunday’s Reggae/Black History Month Grounation 2020 series. Grounation, a Rasta ceremonial event in which ­verbal exchange, reasoning, and artistic expression lie at the core of ‘overstanding’, is the title of choice for the annual Reggae and Black History Month activities presented by the Jamaica Music Museum.

The stage was set for the staging of ‘Blackhead Chineyman: The Chinese Connection to Jamaican Music’, which pays tribute to the contribution of the Chinese to Jamaican popular music. The Institute of Jamaica lecture hall was almost bulging at the seams to accommodate the curious and the knowledge seekers who wanted to be part of the VP Records takeover.

Miss Pat has dedicated six decades to building the careers of reggae music and its stars, so it was fitting that many came out for this historic event.

Panelists, Miss Pat and her sons Clive and Chris were joined by moderators Clyde McKenzie and Wayne Chen. Together, they took the audience on an edge-of-their-seats journey through the establishment of Randy’s Records on East Street in the 1950s through to their move to 17 North Parade, and eventually relocating to the USA in 1977, where they continued their record store business, eventually becoming VP Records, the largest distributor of reggae music worldwide.

Her sons took the opportunity to shower her with praise. “My mother – all I’ve known about the business, she taught me,” Clive Chin told the Grounation audience. “My life was going down to 17 North Parade, leaving Kingston College on North Street, to learn the business, and I learned it well. My mother has been my teacher, my mentor, my everything. Miss Pat grew me into what I am today and I have to give her honor,” Clive shared.

Chris Chin, who said he was touched by the theme of this year’s Grounation, echoed Clive’s sentiments, “My mom, in particular, was the driving force behind the business. I grew up in the business, and I also went to KC. I knew a lot of the artists – Beenie, Sean Paul, Tanto Metro, and Devonte. We were doing business and if they were successful, I would be too,” he said.

VP is a combination of her husband, Vincent, and Pat. She shared stories of how in the early days when persons would call about records and they would hear her voice at the other end of the phone and demand to speak to a man. “Miss Pottinger and I were the only females in the business, so when they heard a female voice, they would say, ‘Put a man on the phone because I don’t think you know what I want’. And I would say, ‘Test me’,” Miss Pat said, to much laughter.

The VP Records founder emphasized that she was happy that she packed her culture in her suitcase and carried it with her when she migrated to the States 40 years ago. She told the Grounation gathering, “I brought my music and my culture with me. All they knew about over there was Bob Marley, so we had to educate them about other artists. Our music and culture are one of the best anywhere in the world.”

Miss Pat noted that in the 60 years that she has been involved in music, VP Records remains committed to developing young artists and giving back to the community. For this work, Patricia Chin has received many honors, the most recent of which took place last week. She said, “I was at a function to honor me and there were four of us being honored. Our pictures were on the wall, and of the four, I am the only one alive,” the diminutive octogenarian stated, and the people clapped and laughed.

She noted that the secret to VP’s longevity lay in knowing their clients and responding to the needs of the market. Over the years, VP has dealt with a multitude of artists of varying temperaments, some of whom have poured vitriol on the company. “When the artists are having a hard time, I tell Chris, ‘Don’t worry, tomorrow is another day’,” she said calmly. “It is important to know our customers. My foreparents couldn’t speak English, they knew their customers by their faces,” she said, adding with a laugh, “so face recognition deh bout long time!”

In closing, Miss Pat stated, “The Chinese and the blacks, we are intertwined. We are ‘out of many, one’. I remember coming off a ship in Antarctica and there was a two-piece band playing One Love. We likkle but we tallawah,” she said to an audience who saluted her with a standing ovation, having been inspired by what Clyde McKenzie called “the story of a great Jamaican company”.

The Jamaica Music Museum’s annual Grounation series kicked off February 9. Director and curator, Herbie Miller, said that he was happy with the response to this year’s series. “It was under inhumane conditions that Africans and Chinese came to Jamaica, a small island far beyond the continents from which they were both transported. Their embrace of one another was a virtuous manifestation of humanity’s willingness to peacefully and respectfully coexist in an environment that was hostile to both groups, albeit in varying degrees.”

The ninth staging of Grounation will be held February 9, 16, and 23, and concluded on March 1. Topics to be explored included: The Crane and the Hummingbird; Hookim Hook Dem: Channel One Cook Dem; Dragon’s Nest: Beverly’s (Leslie Kong); Dynamic Sounds (Byron Lee); Top Deck (Justin Yap) and close off with Randy’s.