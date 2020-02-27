Welcome Bermuda’s Return to EU Tax White List

HAMILTON, Bermuda, CMC – Government and business leaders have welcomed Bermuda’s removal from the European Union’s (EU) “grey list” on tax matters and its return to the “white list” of co-operative jurisdictions.

“The recognition of Bermuda as cooperative is a welcome validation of the global blue-chip status to which we operate, described by some as the Bermuda Standard,” said Premier David Burt following Tuesday’s EU finance ministers’ decision:

“This is a positive follow-on to the very strong ratings that Bermuda attained in the recent assessment of our regime to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing, which, based on all such assessments done globally to date, placed Bermuda as number one for overall technical compliance and number seven ineffectiveness.”

Bermuda, a British Overseas Territory, and 15 other jurisdictions — including many in the Caribbean — joined the white list, after they “managed to implement all the necessary reforms to comply with EU tax good governance principles ahead of the agreed deadline and are therefore removed from Annex II”, the European Council’s Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Ecofin) said.

Bermuda was on Annex II of the list, also referred to as the grey list, which covers jurisdictions with pending commitments, and which were given deadline extensions to pass the necessary reforms to deliver on their commitments.

In Bermuda’s case, Ecofin was satisfied that the island had delivered on its last remaining economic substance commitment, dealing with EU concerns over collective investment vehicles.

Burt said the Ecofin decision “completes a journey for our island, placing us in pole position to maintain our global competitiveness as a service and finance center, including in fintech, for our world-class client base and other stakeholders”. The other 15 to be delisted were Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Cabo Verde, Cook Islands, Curaçao, Marshall Islands, Montenegro, Nauru, Niue, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Vietnam.

Bermuda had a two-month spell on the blacklist last year, after a mistake in its economic substance regulations was corrected too late to meet an EU deadline. Finance Minister Curtis Dickinson said the EU decision “reflects the tremendous team effort between the Ministry of Finance, the Registrar of Companies, the Bermuda Monetary Authority, the Attorney General’s Chambers, and industry stakeholders. I would like to thank all stakeholders for their cooperation and support.

“We delivered on our commitment to implement all the necessary reforms to comply with EU tax good governance principles ahead of the agreed deadline, addressing all of the EU’s concerns. Today’s announcement is a testament to the hard work that goes into maintaining Bermuda’s status as a cooperative jurisdiction and a global leader in international tax transparency.”

Hailing Bermuda’s return to the white list of fully co-operative tax jurisdictions, Roland Andy Burrows, chief executive officer of the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA), Bermuda’s independent economic development public-private partnership, said: “This outcome is testament to Bermuda’s commitment to meet and exceed the highest international standards of regulatory compliance and economic substance.”

BDA deputy chairman, Stephen Weinstein, added “Ecofin’s decision is a positive step that will benefit consumers and communities worldwide, reinforcing their efficient, level playing field access to Bermuda’s unrivaled risk management expertise and substantial financial capacity.

“We appreciate the efforts of Bermuda government officials, from the cabinet to the professional staff of its world-class agencies, who have engaged to educate global stakeholders regarding Bermuda’s regulatory standards and market practices.”

Bermuda’s global industry associations, representing sectors ranging from reinsurance, captive insurance, trusts and family offices to asset management, echoed those comments and welcomed the EU decision:

The chief executive officer of the Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers, John Huff, said “the Bermuda Monetary Authority, Bermuda Minister of Finance, Bermuda government and Bermuda business community once again demonstrate internationally recognized regulatory enforcement.”

Chairman of the Association of Bermuda International Companies, Patrick Tannock, said “a key component of our value proposition as a jurisdiction is our commitment to transparency and compliance and the collaborative mindset of key stakeholders to ensure that Bermuda remains an international business domicile of choice.