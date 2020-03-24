Rihanna launches Fenty Beauty House

Rihanna is not just an international pop sensation with hit singles like “SOS,” “Umbrella,” “Don’t Stop the Music,” and “Rude Boy.” She has diversified her interests with the release of her brand Fenty Beauty.
Launched in 2017, the brand has been growing rapidly. Recently, Rihanna announced the creation of an exciting new project called Fenty Beauty House that should help market the brand even more to the younger generation.
The website stated, “She launched a makeup line ‘so that women everywhere would be included,’ focusing on a wide range of traditionally hard-to-match skin tones, creating formulas that work for all skin types, and pinpointing universal shades.”
Fenty Beauty quickly attracted fans everywhere because of the diversity and options it offered. It launched with 40 shades of foundation and was widely lauded for sticking to its promise of inclusivity. Other brands followed in Fenty Beauty’s footsteps, namely CoverGirl, and Dior.
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty House will promote the brand via TikTok
Earlier this month, Rihanna announced the launch of Fenty Beauty House at an event to promote her new mascara product. The house will be a literal house where a number of TikTok influencers reside in and is a base for them to create collaborative content that will promote Fenty Beauty.
Rihanna debuted the new TikTok house in Los Angeles saying:
“We are standing in the official first Fenty Beauty TikTok home. I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative.”
This move seems to be capitalizing on the trend of social media influencers living together and working alongside one another to make content for fans. One of the most well-known is the Team 10 house that is run by YouTuber Jake Paul.
When Rihanna appeared at the house to celebrate its launch, she also shared the reason behind her decision to open Fenty Beauty House. The singer said: “I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative. I can’t do it alone, so to join in with the people who are influencing the world, my community, my generation, this is like a hug.”
Influencers that are already a part of Fenty Beauty House?
True to the brand’s promise of inclusivity, so far, Fenty Beauty House has announced five “housemates” that consist of young influencers who come from various backgrounds. They are all Gen Z stars in their teens and early 20’s.
The current “housemates” are Makayla, Challan Trishann, Savannah Palacio, Dawn Morante, and Emmy Combs. They all have over 200,000 followers on TikTok each, with Emmy Combs being the most followed at 4.3 million.
The house will have a rotating group of “housemates,” so fans can expect to see many more influencers join in the future.
