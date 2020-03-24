Rihanna launches Fenty Beauty House

Launched in 2017, the brand has been growing rapidly. Recently, Rihanna announced the creation of an exciting new project called Fenty Beauty House that should help market the brand even more to the younger generation.

The website stated, “She launched a makeup line ‘so that women everywhere would be included,’ focusing on a wide range of traditionally hard-to-match skin tones, creating formulas that work for all skin types, and pinpointing universal shades.”

Fenty Beauty quickly attracted fans everywhere because of the diversity and options it offered. It launched with 40 shades of foundation and was widely lauded for sticking to its promise of inclusivity. Other brands followed in Fenty Beauty’s footsteps, namely CoverGirl, and Dior.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty House will promote the brand via TikTok

Earlier this month, Rihanna announced the launch of Fenty Beauty House at an event to promote her new mascara product. The house will be a literal house where a number of TikTok influencers reside in and is a base for them to create collaborative content that will promote Fenty Beauty. Rihanna debuted the new TikTok house in Los Angeles saying: “We are standing in the official first Fenty Beauty TikTok home. I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative.”