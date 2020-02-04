Reggae Music Exhibition Opens at Jamaican Consulate in NY

The Exhibition, ‘A Reggae Music Journey’ is a historical display documenting the history of the Jamaican musical genre, and is being held in collaboration with VP Records. It features artifacts including historic vinyl records from Van Pelt’s collection, and a platinum sales award for Sean Paul’s Dutty Rock LP presented to company President Randy Chin.

On February 6, the birthday of Reggae icon, Bob Marley, the consulate will live stream the birthday celebrations from the Bob Marley Museum on Hope Road.

On February 21, The Reggae Music Journey exhibit will go from the consulate to the newly refurbished VP Records retail store in Jamaica Queens.